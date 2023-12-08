Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82

Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father, actor Ryan O'Neal before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Ryan O’Neal, known for roles in “Peyton Place” and “Love Story,” has died at age 82.

Sportscaster Patrick O’Neal posted about his father’s death to Instagram, calling him “a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade.”

Ryan O’Neal had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and then with prostate cancer in 2012.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech University is responding to an on-campus living situation involving mold.
Mold found in on-campus apartment at LA Tech causes illness for former student
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Cloudy Conditions Today, Strong Storms Move In Tomorrow
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Union Parish authorities arrest three linked to October homicide
Michael H. George
Concordia Parish man charged with over 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Dr. Les Guice and the University of Louisiana System Board.
Dr. Les Guice voted president emeritus by University of Louisiana System Board

Latest News

The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say
Air Force veteran Jimi Gill received congratulations from CoAuto owner Vinnie Lucido after...
‘He is so kind and deserving’: 87-year-old Air Force veteran gifted refurbished car
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at...
Court narrows Trump gag order, allows disparaging statements about special counsel but limits speech on witnesses
Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House
Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House