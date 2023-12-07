“The Time is Now”: Bryant Vincent addresses the press after being named head football coach at ULM

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bryant Vincent is the newest member of the ULM Warhawks. The university announced that Vincent will serve as the new head football coach - making him the seventeenth person in the school’s history to hold that position.

Today (Dec. 6) ULM held a press conference where Vincent urged Warhawk fans to support them as they work to move the football program forward.

“... I’m excited about everything that we’re going to do, that we say we’re going to do, but also following through with what we’re going to do. And former players, alumni, fans, university employees, everybody associated with this program, we want you back involved in this program. The time is now. If there’s ever been a time, the time is now,” said Vincent.

Vincent said he plans to usher in a new era of football for the Warhawks.

“Teams coming into this town in Monroe, Louisiana to play this team, this program, and this university, they don’t really know what they are getting themselves into right now. They can think about the past but the past is behind us and today is a new day. This is a new era of Warhawk football,” Vincent said.

