SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Veronica

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Imagine you’re 11 years old. Your mother has just dropped you off outside a hospital – by yourself. The cramps you’ve been feeling for the last couple of hours is a baby you’re about to give birth to.

Imagine your fear.

Veronica Jones -- that frightened, 11-year-old girl standing outside the hospital -- could be your neighbor.

"Sold in the South: True stories of sex trafficking" airs Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m. on WAFB. (| | WAFB)

In Louisiana, you can report suspected sex trafficking to the Louisiana State Police hotline 800-434-8007, or dial 911 for your local police.

You can also call the Department of Family Services Child Abuse Hotline 855-452-5437.

Victims that need help can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.

You can find a complete set of resources and information at The Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center of Louisiana’s website.

And to find out more information about Louisiana’s only refuge for sex trafficking survivors visit Metanoia Manor’s website.

