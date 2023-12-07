SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Sheri

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’re 17 years old. You’ve run away from yet another foster home where your foster parents have isolated you, possibly abused you.

You meet someone who says he’ll take care of you, give you a place to live, feed you. He seems nice. You go with him, and he sells you for sex.

The story of how Sheri Combs was lured in and forced into a life of abuse and rape is typical of how many teens are trapped into sex trafficking.

"Sold in the South: True stories of sex trafficking" airs Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m. on WAFB. (| | WAFB)

In Louisiana, you can report suspected sex trafficking to the Louisiana State Police hotline 800-434-8007, or dial 911 for your local police.

You can also call the Department of Family Services Child Abuse Hotline 855-452-5437.

Victims that need help can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.

