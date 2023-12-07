SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Sex trafficking in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In 2022 close to 1,000 people were sold for sex in Louisiana. Their humanity, their dignity, their bodies bartered for cash.

Experts all admit, whether you call it human trafficking or sex trafficking, it is difficult to talk about.

“You sanitize it when you call it human trafficking,” said Father Jeff Bayhi.

Father Bayhi is a retired Catholic priest who founded and runs Metanoia Manor. It is a refuge for female survivors of human sex trafficking. “It’s rape. It’s abuse. It’s murder. It’s all those things. It’s a crime against humanity. And it is slavery.”

In fact, every person we spoke with while compiling these reports called sex trafficking modern-day slavery.

SEX SLAVERY IN LOUISIANA

992 people sold as sex slaves in 2022

More than 600 were kids or teens under 18

Last year, 992 people were sold into slavery in Louisiana. Those are the victims officials know about. They are the survivors who phoned a hotline for help. They were discovered by the Department of Family Services, or were treated in a local emergency room where they were discovered and rescued. Or maybe a neighbor reported a suspicion to police and that suspicion was investigated and a victim was rescued.

More than 600 of those survivors were juveniles. Some were as young as two years old.

Dr. Dana Hunter is the executive director of the Louisiana Office of Human Trafficking Prevention. She says there are many more cases that go unreported and unseen.

“There are so many cases that have not come to our attention. What we KNOW is that there are 992 victims, but there are so many that we do not know about.”

Hunter’s office was created in 2021 by Gov. John Bel Edwards. It is the state entity responsible for addressing and preventing human trafficking. It is the state’s clearinghouse for information, training, and resources.

Human trafficking, Hunter said, does not look anything like what most people expect.

“Human trafficking is not like what we see on some of the graphics and imagery – the hand over the mouth, or the shackles. It is often psychological coercion which cannot be seen – the brainwashing. They tell their victims ‘I will kill you.’ ‘I will murder you. If you expose me. Or if you try to leave this life.’”

It’s a fact confirmed by everyone who works to prevent it.

“I was envisioning the movie Taken where you’re abducted and brought to a different country when really. It could be happening next-door to me.” said Cali Philpot, who investigates trafficking for the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit.

“It could be a poverty-stricken family and the guardians using their children as a means to get their electricity bill paid.” Philpot said. “It was everything that I wasn’t looking at that was right underneath my nose.”

Sex trafficking crosses all economic, racial, and gender lines.

“It can be any race, any gender. It can be any income.” Philpot said. “Anyone can be a victim to it.”

Experts say people need to understand that sex trafficking is not just a “big city” issue. Yes, it happens in cities like New Orleans around the Super Bowl and other big events. Yes, it happens in Baton Rouge and Shreveport. But it also happens in small towns like Lebeau and Lecompte, Houma, and Morgan City.

That’s how the topic caught the attention of Louisiana’s first lady, Donna Edwards.

“It wasn’t even on my radar. I think I lived in a bubble like most everybody else.” Edwards said. “I didn’t even know or hadn’t really heard of sex trafficking.”

She said her eyes were opened in 2016 when someone from her small hometown of Amite, La was trafficked. There, a 22-year-old autistic woman was held captive for 10 months. She was forced to live in a locked cage, and sold to men for sex.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office arrested five family members for sex trafficking and other crimes.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this is in our own back yard.’” Edwards said. “The raw story was disgusting and awful, and I was like, how does this even happen?”

Edwards said the more she got involved, the more she realized victims are all around us. They look like our sons, our daughters, our nieces and nephews. Harder to believe, was that we aren’t aware of what’s happening right here in our own neighborhoods.

That is what spurred Edwards to band with other first spouses around the country to form the National Coalition for the Prevention of Human Sex Trafficking. The coalition educates lawmakers and law enforcement, and lobbies states on sex trafficking issues.

The threat to children and young adults has changed in the past several years.

“It used to be, when you got home you were safe. When your kids got home, they were safe. Now, it’s. coming from inside the house,” said Monica Taylor.

Taylor is a special projects coordinator for the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. It’s her job to train police officers to spot human trafficking.

At a recent training session in Baker, La, Taylor told police officers from around the state, “It used to be don’t get in the car with strangers. Now, you go on the internet and find a stranger to come to your house and pick you up.” Philpot agrees.

“It’s in Snapchat. It’s in Instagram. And what parents need to realize is that it’s in their children’s phones.”

“You’re not protected. If your child has access to the internet, you are not protected,” Fr Bayhi warned. “They say that 1 out of every 5 children, adolescents, will be contacted and will have some interaction with a predator within the first year of their use of social media.”

All of the experts we spoke with agree, traffickers target youths with low self-esteem, troubled youth, youths looking for love. One of the biggest threats to children, they say, is sextortion.

A trafficker befriends a child and asks for explicit images. When the child sends the images, the trafficker threatens to send the pictures to everyone the child knows unless they send money or more explicit pictures. This escalates until child is eventually sold for sex.

They say traffickers even have children in your child’s school recruiting other children.

“We’ve seen high school students who go to school every day and are trafficked on the weekend by a boyfriend. That’s hard for people to understand.” said Taylor.

Hunter said it’s not unusual for these victims to invite other children over for a sleep over, feed them alcohol or drug them, and take the pictures themselves. Then, oftentimes, those children become victims too.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Everyone we spoke with said know your children’s friends. Know who they are chatting with online.

“If we’re not in these children’s phones checking who they’re talking to, what they’re doing,” said Philpot, “That could be a predator on the other end trying to entice them to this lifestyle.”

Philpot also said it is important to parents to have open lines of communication with their children.

“There’s going to have to be hard conversations with them. The child needs to feel like they can come to the parent if something is wrong.” she said.

And it is important to trust your gut feeling and report suspicious activity.

HOW TO REPORT SEX TRAFFICKING

In Louisiana, you can report suspected sex trafficking to the Louisiana State Police hotline 800-434-8007, or dial 911 for your local police.

You can also call the Department of Family Services Child Abuse Hotline 855-452-5437.

Victims that need help can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.

You can find a complete set of resources and information at The Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center of Louisiana’s website.

And to find out more information about Louisiana’s only refuge for sex trafficking survivors visit Metanoia Manor’s website.

