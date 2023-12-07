SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Metanoia Manor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are close to 5,000 animal shelters in the United States.

Right now, in this country there are only 33 shelters dedicated exclusively to victims of sex trafficking.

That’s about 700 beds for how the untold thousands of people who have been sold as sex objects. Sixteen of those beds are right here in Louisiana.

Father Jeff Bayhi founded Metanoia manor in 2018. It’s a refuge for female survivors of sex trafficking in Louisiana.

"Sold in the South: True stories of sex trafficking" airs Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m. on WAFB. (| | WAFB)

Metanoia cares for girls age 6 to 18 who have survived sex trafficking. It cares for them, and their babies. It’s the only shelter in the country licensed to do that.

For information on how you can help visit Metanoia’s website.

In Louisiana, you can report suspected sex trafficking to the Louisiana State Police hotline 800-434-8007, or dial 911 for your local police.

You can also call the Department of Family Services Child Abuse Hotline 855-452-5437.

Victims that need help can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.

You can find a complete set of resources and information at The Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center of Louisiana’s website.

