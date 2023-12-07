Advertise
Shannen Doherty learned of ex-husband’s affair right before brain surgery

In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif.(John Salangsang | John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
By TMX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(TMX) - Shannen Doherty revealed she went into brain surgery for her cancer in January right after learning her now former husband had been cheating on her for two years.

The “Charmed” star, 52 filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko, in April after 11 years of marriage.

“I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years,” Doherty said on the debut episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty,” on Wednesday.

“To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn’t go into that surgery with him there,” she said. “I felt so betrayed.”

Doherty revealed last week that her stage 4 breast cancer has spread to her bones, less than a year after it spread to her brain. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. In 2017, she revealed her cancer was in remission. But in 2019 it returned and was diagnosed as metastatic stage 4 cancer.

“At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star said.

Although they separated in January, she says she couldn’t make the leap to divorce until she found “the absolute truth regardless of how much that hurts.” That included speaking to Iswarienko’s “girlfriend of two years.”

“It was embarrassing,” she said.

“I was so confused and I was also on steroids and a lot of stuff from brain surgery because they didn’t want my brain to swell,” Doherty said. “And honestly, it’s still really hard. Yes, I decided to file for divorce, but I have a lot of memories with this person.”

Doherty says she’s still “open” to love.

“I don’t think I’m going to be single forever,” she said. “I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I’m pretty sure I’ll meet somebody. Hopefully soon.”

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

