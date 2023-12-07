Non-profit organization offers bereavement doula services in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Pregnancy and infant loss are some of the toughest things for a family to endure, and I Will Carry You is helping mothers along their journey.

I Will Carry You is a bereavement doula service that walks with and supports mothers who experience pregnancy loss of any kind. Founder, Kila Gonzales, said they are the first bereavement service doula service within Northeast Louisiana.

Gonzales said she was inspired to start I Will Carry You after the loss of her daughter. She said there were limited resources for mothers at the time and she wanted to change that. Gonzales said this is a unique service that people do not know about. She said it is not just a job for her—it is her passion.

“Being able to walk a mother and a father through this particular time in their life is really meaningful, really important, and I consider, especially in that labor and delivery room just a sacred space. This is the only time this family will get to spend with their baby that they love, with their child. And that time is so important. I feel so honored that I’m able to do this work,” said Gonzales.

The non-profit is getting ready for its third annual Angels Gala next March. They are raising money to build a new birth and bereavement suite at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. This is a black-tie fundraiser event, and tickets are now available.

According to their Facebook page, the goal is to raise 300,000 dollars. Gonzales said this would help fill in the gap for hospitals, whether it is bereavement training or equipment.

The theme this year is “Masquerade” as a way to unmask the stigma behind pregnancy and infant loss.

“More people lose a baby than you know people talk about. It’s a lot more common than we think. And that’s what I love about this gala, it is beginning the conversations. There is still such a stigma on this, which is a mark of shame, and it’s nothing we should be ashamed of,” said Gonzales.

The gala will take place at Bayou Point on Saturday, March 2nd from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

