KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Warming Up, Storms Return This Weekend

It’s a chilly start to the day, with early morning temperatures in the 30s. You’ll need a jacket this morning but not in the afternoon. A wind shift out of the south will lead us to a warmer day. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures climb into the 60s. The warming trend continues for Friday, with highs pushing towards the 70-degree mark. It’s a partly to mostly cloudy day as well. There’s a slight chance of an isolated shower or sprinkles, but most locations should remain dry. A potent storm system brings rain and storms to the region on Saturday. There’s also a slight risk of severe weather later in the day. At this time, hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats. Stay tuned for more updates! Sunshine, cooler, and drier air moves in on Sunday. Highs rebound into the 50s. Expect more seasonable temperatures heading into next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures reaching the middle 60s. Above average for this time of year.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers or sprinkles possible. Breezy with highs topping out near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become strong to severe later in the day. Temperatures will reach the middle 70s.

Sunday: Sunshine returns with cooler temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 50s.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Temperatures aim for the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds mixed with highs around 60 degrees.

