Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

‘I tried my best to save him’: Mom recalls chasing after 3-year-old before he was hit by car

Cayden Denny, 3, is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.
Cayden Denny, 3, is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) – A mother in Florida says she tried her best to save her 3-year-old son who was hit and killed by a car.

Cayden Denny died after he ran into a roadway and was struck by a car around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Melbourne Police Department said Cayden’s mother Cassie Becher had parked her vehicle with Cayden inside when the two returned home. When they got out of the vehicle, Cayden took off and ran into the street.

In a post shared on a GoFundMe page set up by Cayden’s grandmother, Becher said she chased her son, trying to stop him from running into the street.

They were both hit by an oncoming 2009 Honda Pilot.

“All I really know is that I tried my best to save him. It all happened very fast,” Becher wrote in the post. “My body is recovering but I’m not sure if my heart ever will. I am currently living my worst nightmare.”

According to the GoFundMe, Becher has a broken leg, and her tendons and ligaments were severely damaged.

A family friend set up a second GoFundMe page. Both pages are raising money to help pay for Cayden’s funeral costs, as well as his mother’s medical expenses as she heals.

“He was the coolest little boy and his family’s pride and joy,” family friend Kevin Presa said in a GoFundMe post. “They were a young family, just getting their lives as a family started out … This tragedy leaves a big hole in a lot of people’s hearts.”

Police said the collision is still under investigation, but officials said drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor. The driver was identified as a 56-year-old woman.

Cayden is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes to FAFSA that Louisiana families need to know about
Monroe City School bus involved in accident.
Monroe City School bus involved in crash
LSP responds after 18-wheeler overturns on I-20
Dustin Wright
Eighth suspect arrested in Vidalia false imprisonment investigation
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
Police provide more details on suspect in UNLV shooting; two victims identified as professors
Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a...
8th grader rolls perfect game while competing in high school bowling match
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen's U.S. plant...
UAW says over 1,000 workers at VW plant in Tennessee have signed cards seeking union representation
Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of...
Deaths from tainted cantaloupe increase to 3 in U.S. and 5 in Canada
The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 67-year-old Michael H. George after executing a...
Vidalia Man Charged with Over 200 counts of child pornography