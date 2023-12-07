Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Dr. Les Guice voted president emeritus by University of Louisiana System Board

Dr. Les Guice and the University of Louisiana System Board.
Dr. Les Guice and the University of Louisiana System Board.(Source: Louisiana Tech University)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dr. Les Guice of Louisiana Tech University has been voted to be named president emeritus by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors. This means that when Guice retires he will be allowed to retain his title as president.

RELATED: “Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice announces plans to retire”

The decision came during Guice’s last Board meeting, where he and his wife Kathy Guice were invited to sit before the Board after a standing ovation.

“This special recognition is certainly something I will cherish. We have been a part of this institution for 51 years. Kathy and I met as freshmen in an English class, got married as juniors, and left the wedding to go to a football game. We have lived this,” said Dr. Les. “I do want to thank our faculty and staff who are the heart of the University. They are so dedicated to this institution, and I’m confident the next president can take it to new heights.

Louisiana Tech President-Elect Dr. Jim Henderson praised Guice’s impact on the university.

“We will certainly miss his knowledge, his advice, his expertise, and leadership in the System,” Henderson said. “His vision as the 14th president of Louisiana Tech helped transform the University by leaning into innovation. He is lauded and loved by the students, respected by the faculty and the community in a way that most leaders never experience.”

RELATED: “Dr. Jim Henderson named the next Louisiana Tech president”

According to La. Tech, the emeritus distinction is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to professors and university administrators upon retirement.

Guice has served Louisiana Tech for 45 years. He spent the last decade as President of the university.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes to FAFSA that Louisiana families need to know about
Monroe City School bus involved in accident.
Monroe City School bus involved in crash
LSP responds after 18-wheeler overturns on I-20
Dustin Wright
Eighth suspect arrested in Vidalia false imprisonment investigation
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Matt Saurage
Community Coffee chairman to headline La. Tech’s College of Business Entrepreneurship Lecture
Anyone can nominate a student they feel exhibits the above characteristics. If selected,...
LPB accepting nominations for 2024 Louisiana Young Heroes program
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
Jayden Daniels named AP college football player of the year
Royal Family Kids Camp in NELA takes about 28 foster kids to summer camp each year, giving...
Bridging the gap for foster families