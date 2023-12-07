Dr. Les Guice voted president emeritus by University of Louisiana System Board

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dr. Les Guice of Louisiana Tech University has been voted to be named president emeritus by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors. This means that when Guice retires he will be allowed to retain his title as president.

The decision came during Guice’s last Board meeting, where he and his wife Kathy Guice were invited to sit before the Board after a standing ovation.

“This special recognition is certainly something I will cherish. We have been a part of this institution for 51 years. Kathy and I met as freshmen in an English class, got married as juniors, and left the wedding to go to a football game. We have lived this,” said Dr. Les. “I do want to thank our faculty and staff who are the heart of the University. They are so dedicated to this institution, and I’m confident the next president can take it to new heights.

Louisiana Tech President-Elect Dr. Jim Henderson praised Guice’s impact on the university.

“We will certainly miss his knowledge, his advice, his expertise, and leadership in the System,” Henderson said. “His vision as the 14th president of Louisiana Tech helped transform the University by leaning into innovation. He is lauded and loved by the students, respected by the faculty and the community in a way that most leaders never experience.”

According to La. Tech, the emeritus distinction is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to professors and university administrators upon retirement.

Guice has served Louisiana Tech for 45 years. He spent the last decade as President of the university.

