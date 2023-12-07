Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish man charged with over 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Michael H. George
Michael H. George(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Yesterday (Dec. 6) the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 67-year-old Michael H. George after executing a search warrant for his home as a part of a sexual abuse investigation.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit seized and analyzed numerous electronic devices - they recovered hundreds of files containing child sexual abuse material.

According to authorities, during the search no local victims were identified.

George was charged with 286 counts of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal (possessing images of animals engaged in sex with humans).

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes to FAFSA that Louisiana families need to know about
Monroe City School bus involved in accident.
Monroe City School bus involved in crash
LSP responds after 18-wheeler overturns on I-20
Dustin Wright
Eighth suspect arrested in Vidalia false imprisonment investigation
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Matt Saurage
Community Coffee chairman to headline La. Tech’s College of Business Entrepreneurship Lecture
Anyone can nominate a student they feel exhibits the above characteristics. If selected,...
LPB accepting nominations for 2024 Louisiana Young Heroes program
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
Jayden Daniels named AP college football player of the year
Royal Family Kids Camp in NELA takes about 28 foster kids to summer camp each year, giving...
Bridging the gap for foster families