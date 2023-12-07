Concordia Parish man charged with over 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Yesterday (Dec. 6) the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 67-year-old Michael H. George after executing a search warrant for his home as a part of a sexual abuse investigation.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit seized and analyzed numerous electronic devices - they recovered hundreds of files containing child sexual abuse material.

According to authorities, during the search no local victims were identified.

George was charged with 286 counts of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal (possessing images of animals engaged in sex with humans).

The investigation is ongoing.

