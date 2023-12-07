Advertise
Community Coffee chairman to headline La. Tech’s College of Business Entrepreneurship Lecture

Matt Saurage
Matt Saurage(Source: Louisiana Tech University)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A special alumni is set to headline the Louisiana Tech University College of Business’ Entrepreneurship Lecture Series. Matt Saurage, Chairman of Community Coffee, will take the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.

Saurage’s great-grandfather founded the company in 1919 - today it is the largest family-owned and operated retail coffee brand in America. According to La. Tech, Saurgae is the fourth generation to lead Community Coffee. He also guides the CC’s Coffee House and CityRoots Coffee Bar business growth.

His accomplishments don’t stop there, Saurage is also the founding member of World Coffee Research - an organization that provides funding for scientific research to address the impact of climate change on coffee farming worldwide. In addition to this, he serves on the College of Business Dean’s Advisory Board and is a director for the National Coffee Association, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, and New Schools of Baton Rouge.

Dr. Chris Martin, the dean of the College of Business, said that students will be able to learn a lot from Saurage.

“It is an honor to welcome Matt back to campus for our Entrepreneurship Lecture,” said Martin. “I know that his extensive business knowledge and experience will help our students fully grasp the concept of entrepreneurship. I am grateful to Matt for sharing his insight to further build on what our students are learning in the classroom.”

Saurage will meet with members of the College’s Entrepreneurship Living Learning Community to answer questions, offer advice, and encourage them to pursue their entrepreneurial journey.

The event is free to the public and will be held in Davis Auditorium (College of Business 101).

To learn more about the lecture, contact Mary Susan Britt, executive director of development for the College of Business, at marysusan@latechalumni.org or call (318) 257-3741.

