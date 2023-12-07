Bridging the gap for foster families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Confronting abuse, and changing lives one week at a time; that’s what Royal Family Kids Camp (RFK) does every year.

“We all go home wanting to take you know a whole village with us because they truly are amazing kids,” explains founder Margie Nielsen.

They take a group of foster children to summer camp for a week, free of charge.

“We will never charge our foster families to come, we have many, many churches that partner with Victory Baptist Church to make this happen because it is an expensive endeavor for us. We usually spend about $25,000 a year,” says Nielsen. “We pay for all of the meals, we supply everything from toilet paper to toothbrushes, you know, we do their linens and blankets, and they get to take those home with them, their pillows.”

After fostering a child herself, Nielsen knew more needed to be done to help foster families. She started a Royal Family Kids Camp chapter in Northeast Louisiana, which is part of the national organization For the Children.

Royal Family Kids Camp in NELA takes about 28 foster kids to summer camp each year, giving them an escape from reality.

“They have meaningful conversations about their experiences in foster care and that has been very important and it provides them a community within themselves,” says Nielsen. “We try really hard to take children that might not be able to go to camp anywhere else to be able to walk with them through this week.”

“We actually make it a point of our camp to let the children know that it is a camp for children that have been in the foster care system - or are now - and so we tell them hey if you want to say something about one time when you went to court or you miss your first family, these children they get it,” says Nielsen.

And they’ve got therapists on hand too, to help children deal with the emotions they’re experiencing. Nielsen says they’ve always got more than one adult with a child at a time to make sure they feel safe.

“We have three TBRI practitioners - I’m one of those - TBRI is trust-based relational intervention and that is dealing with children from hard places that have experienced trauma, helping them to feel safe, helping them to feel heard and listened to and also to just deal with some of the behaviors you might not have seen in your home growing up,” explains Nielsen. “And plus, at camp, it’s just a different atmosphere and it can feel unsafe so we do have therapists and we have a DCFS liaison to help with our decision-making.”

The lessons they gain in just a few days, translate into lifelong skills and mentors.

“You have to realize that the children, some of them, have lost their families or parental rights have been terminated so they can’t go back home and it’s important for them to develop these other supports, these other relationships that will help them as they grow,” says Wanda Washington, a Child Welfare Manager with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Camp counselors also grow during this experience. Some volunteers, like Hannah Nielsen, says she changed her major to social work after working at RFK.

“We have had several people, and it’s actually in the For the Children statistics of how many people change their career path after serving at RFK,” explains Hannah Nielsen. “It’s helping families it’s helping children thrive in difficult situations so camp really helps you understand how much these kids need social workers.”

Nielsen says she hopes people will open their hearts and homes to a foster child, especially with the huge shortage of foster families in the state. Many times families have multiple foster children in a home.

Through this camp, Washington says there have been connections made that even led to adoptions!

“They want to tell you everything they’ve done from the swimming, the fishing, the games, the parties the people they met so the kids they love, love this camp,” says Washington.

The support continues after the summer camp too.

“When COVID hit we did take school supplies and grocery store gift cards to every single family we’d served and that was for the whole family, biological kids and foster kids just whoever was in the home. We do the same thing at Christmas,” says Margie Nielsen.

They’re in the process of wrapping presents for about 50 kids right now.

There are resources to help foster families like clothing closets at some local churches. Margie Nielsen is a foster care ambassador in the region and you can email her at margie@louisianafostercare.com to learn about becoming a foster family or to find more help if you’re already a foster family.

Next year’s camp is slated for May and they need volunteers! You can reach out to Margie Nielsen at her email above to get involved with the camp.

