Benefits of tomato basil soup with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today is National Letter Writing Day and nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about other ways you can show people you love them.

Avis says along with writing a family member or friend a letter, you can also make them something. She says tomato basil soup is an easy, healthy soup you can make this season.

Some ways you can eat healthy during the holidays are not skipping meals, planning your plate, not trying to lose weight during the holidays, and eating something nutrient-rich and filling before a large meal or party.

Here is the recipe for tomato basil soup:

2 tbsp. olive oil or olive oil cooking spray

4 chopped green onions

28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes

28 oz. can of diced fire roasted tomatoes

2 cups chicken bone broth

2 tbsp. fresh basil leaves or 1 tbsp. dried basil leaves

2 garlic cloves, chopped or 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

black pepper to taste

1 cup whipping cream

Sautee onions in olive oil and add tomatoes, bone broth, and all seasonings to the saucepan. Simmer for a few minutes. Just before serving, add the cream.

Makes 10 servings

