West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce holds annual chamber banquet

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local businesses and organizations came together to attend the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet tonight (Dec. 5).

The chamber gave out awards to those who have made contributions to the community.

Several scholarships were also given out to high schoolers who have made a difference.

The Executive Director of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, Kristopher Kelley, said the banquet highlights the good of what’s going on in the community.

“Every day, people are working behind the scenes, most of which do not want any credit for what they are doing. This is our chance to highlight the good in Ouachita Parish, tell those stories a little bit, and brag on our community. It’s a chance for us all to celebrate and work towards the next chapter for the entire Ouachita Parish,” Kelley said.

The winners of the awards are listed as follows:

- Power of One Scholarship: Joseph Pippins

- Luke Letlow Scholarship Award: Seth Peterson and Katelyn Crain

- Diplomat of the Year: Jenifer Miller (Louisiana National Bank)

- WMPD Officer of the Year: David May

- WMFD Firefighter of the Year: Ryan Traweek

- Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputy of the Year: Corporal Jacob Hamby

- OPFD Firefighter of the Year: Derek Bremer

- Bert Hatten Community Impact Award Recipient: Janet Durden

- Johnny Huntsman Entrepreneurial Success Award Recipient: Melanie Massey

- A.O. Evans Award Recipient: Pat Spencer

Congratulations to the award recipients!

