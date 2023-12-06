West Monroe pedestrian killed in single-vehicle crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Tuesday, Dec. 5, a single-vehicle crash left a West Monroe pedestrian dead, according to Louisiana State Police. Troop F began investigating the crash shortly after 7 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee driver was heading south on LA-617 when 56-year-old Gerardo Sanchez-Reyna was crossing the road. Sanchez-Reyna was hit by the Jeep and received life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Shortly after, he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep obtained minor injuries from the crash.

According to LSP, due to evidence gathered through investigative means, it is suspected that Sanchez-Reyna may have been impaired. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.

