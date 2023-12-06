Advertise
Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year

Taylor Swift has been named Time's Person of the Year for 2023.
Taylor Swift has been named Time's Person of the Year for 2023.(Source: Time/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point,” Time said in its lengthy writeup about Swift, who has busy this year on her record-breaking Eras Tour around the globe.

Her tour has been so popular, it helped boost local economies and spawned a movie that’s generated a lot of excitement among her fans, called Swifties.

She’s also made headlines by dating a football player, Travis Kelce, and increasing TV viewership of Kansas City Chiefs games.

