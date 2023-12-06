Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, ousted Republican speaker, announces he will leave Congress at the end of the year

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door meeting with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other House Republicans after Gaetz filed a motion to oust McCarthy from his leadership role, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after his historic ouster as House speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his congressional seat in California.

His announcement capped a stunning end for the one-time deli owner from Bakersfield, who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency before a contingent of hard-right conservatives engineered his removal in October.

McCarthy is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job.

It had taken McCarthy 15 rounds in January over multiple days of voting before he secured the support from his colleagues to gain the gavel.

Donald Trump, the former president who is the Republican front-runner in the 2024 race to challenge President Joe Biden, had complained about the chaos. “Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves,” he asked on social media.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bastrop Police Department in Louisiana
Bastrop police release photos of tattoos on human remains found
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Monroe City School bus involved in accident.
Monroe City School bus involved in crash
LSP responds after 18-wheeler overturns on I-20
ULM names Bryant Vincent has the new head football coach.
ULM names Bryant Vincent as new head football coach

Latest News

People searching through rubble of destroyed buildings after multiple strikes in Deir...
Heavy fighting in Gaza halts most aid delivery and leaves civilians with few places to seek safety
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks as he meets with U.S. Attorney Damian Williams...
US files war crime charges against Russians accused of torturing an American in the Ukraine invasion
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces new appointees
Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce relationship began before anyone knew