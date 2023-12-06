LCSO: 3 people shot in Stamps, Ark.

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says three people were shot in Stamps on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Sheriff Jeff Black says an argument took place between the suspect and his alleged girlfriend. When another person tried to break up the argument, the interaction became physical.

“There were actually five people in the house. There were two younger children, they did not get injured.”

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on East Second Street at around 11:15 p.m. Three people were found in different rooms of the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Black says they have located the weapon believed to have been used in the incident. The suspect, Roger Harris Jr., 44, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

