KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Stretch of Quiet Weather Continues, Then Storms for Saturday

Another gorgeous but cooler day is unfolding across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 50s. We have one more cold night on tap. Warmer weather returns Thursday. We round out the workweek with cloudier and breezy conditions. Our focus turns to the weekend. A storm system will bring rain and thunderstorms to the area on Saturday. Strong to severe storms are also possible. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the weekend. We dry out Sunday with sunshine and cooler temperatures. You can expect more of the same heading into next week.

Today: Cooler and sunny day. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows fall into the middle 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures reaching the middle 60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Look for highs near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become strong to severe. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunshine returns with cooler temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 50s.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Temperatures aim for the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

