KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Nice Weather Through Friday, Storms for Saturday

It was a gorgeous weather day for the ArkLaMiss, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. A weak cold front passing across the region this evening will lead to cooler conditions for Wednesday. Tonight, temperatures will be back into the mid and upper 30s, with a clear sky expected. Wednesday, temperatures will only reach the mid 50s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Thursday will bring a few passing clouds with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. By Friday, temperatures will be back into the upper 60s with a few more clouds. Saturday, a cold front sweeping across the region will bring rain showers and severe storms to the region. This will be the most active weather day of the next 7 days. Sunday will bring cooler weather with more sunshine. The sunshine and chill lingers into Monday and Tuesday of next week. Enjoy!

Tonight, there will be a clear sky with light wind. Temperatures will lower into the upper 30s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be a sunny and cooler day than the last few. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s, below normal for this time of year.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Friday will be a partly cloudy and breezy day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Saturday will bring rain showers and storms to the ArkLaMiss. Some of the storms may turn severe. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Sunday will be a sunny and cooler weather day. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Monday will be a sunny and seasonal weather day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a sunny and seasonal weather day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

