Farm share subscription helps two local farms

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two local farms have teamed up to offer their Winter Farm Share box with fresh produce and meat. Current Farms and 3 Board Farm are giving customers multiple options, starting at $30 for the box and can be customized.

The owner of Current Farms, Conrad Cable, said they have many things included in the box that people will be familiar with and some that might be something they have not seen.

“Cauliflower, cabbage, and things like that. But yeah, we’re growing some really fun stuff,“ said Cable. ”This particular season we have a Japanese spinach called komatsuna that not a lot of folks have tried.”

He said they offer suggestions on their website for how to use some of the more unique items.

Taylor Underwood, owner of 3 Board Farms, said people notice a difference.

“We get messages from people quite often saying, you know, whether it’s how good this was,“ said Underwood. ”We had somebody message us saying our Thanksgiving was wonderful because of what y’all provided for us.”

To find out where to find their local options, you can go to their websites for Current Farms and 3 Board Farm, plus get your Farm Share Subscription started here through Harvie.

