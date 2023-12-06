Eighth suspect arrested in Vidalia false imprisonment investigation
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The eighth suspect of the ongoing investigation into a false imprisonment case in Concordia Parish has been arrested.
The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Dec. 6 that Dustin Wright, 23, was arrested. Wright faces charges of false imprisonment and second-degree battery.
RELATED CONTENT: Another arrest made in connection to Vidalia false imprisonment investigation; 1 suspect still wanted
Along with Wright are seven other suspects in the case of a Vidalia woman who said she was beat and held against her will in a residence before being able to escape and ask for help.
The following suspects have been arrested in connection to the investigation:
- Curtis Martin, 43, of Vidalia
- Dakota Tolbert, 29, of Vidalia
- Camelia Wilson, 42, of Vidalia
- Ginger Keith, 42, of Ridgecrest
- Jamarkus Colenburg, 24, of Clayton
- Billie Jean Ryan, 25, of Vidalia
- Henry Hinkston, 43, of Vidalia
- Dustin Wright, 23, of Vidalia
WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.