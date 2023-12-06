Eighth suspect arrested in Vidalia false imprisonment investigation

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The eighth suspect of the ongoing investigation into a false imprisonment case in Concordia Parish has been arrested.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Dec. 6 that Dustin Wright, 23, was arrested. Wright faces charges of false imprisonment and second-degree battery.

RELATED CONTENT: Another arrest made in connection to Vidalia false imprisonment investigation; 1 suspect still wanted

Along with Wright are seven other suspects in the case of a Vidalia woman who said she was beat and held against her will in a residence before being able to escape and ask for help.

The following suspects have been arrested in connection to the investigation:

Curtis Martin, 43, of Vidalia

Dakota Tolbert, 29, of Vidalia

Camelia Wilson, 42, of Vidalia

Ginger Keith, 42, of Ridgecrest

Jamarkus Colenburg, 24, of Clayton

Billie Jean Ryan, 25, of Vidalia

Henry Hinkston, 43, of Vidalia

Dustin Wright, 23, of Vidalia

Officers arrested 43-year-old Henry Hinkston today (Dec. 4) - this marks the seventh arrest in a false imprisonment investigation.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.