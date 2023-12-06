Christmas at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Christmas at the Biedenharm Museum and Gardens is on full display. The gardens are decorated to perfection, and they were just named the fifth most beautiful garden in the state by Leafwell.

Ralph Calhoun, the executive director at the museum, said they have been hosting Christmas at the Biedenharn for about 30 years. The museum will be decorated all month long. He said it is one of the best times to see the museum, and it is a family event to look forward to.

“You walk through the home, and the trees are lit up, and again they’re different colors. You’re gonna walk out feeling good. So even if you’re in a bad Christmas mood for some reason, come on down and walk through, and I guarantee you’re gonna walk out feeling happy and ready for Christmas, and Santa, and all that kind of stuff,” said Calhoun.

There is also a Bible Exhibit open until the end of this year. It has a collection of high-quality Bibles, and Biblical drawings dating up to 1640.

This year, the museum’s theme is Kaleidoscope. Each room of the museum is decorated thanks to the Monroe Garden Study League. There are over 20 trees decorated inside the museum, and each room is decorated in either blue, red, purple, or even silver.

Calhoun said his favorite room is the Fountain Room.

“It’s large ornaments on all three levels of the fountains. I think it’s done excellent. I’ve been here for over 25 years, and to see something that’s truly different than anyone else has done over the past 25 years, that’s kind of amazing. So I think that’s my favorite thing this year,” Calhoun.

Saturday, December 9th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. is Pet Photos with Santa. It’s 15 dollars per pet, and you must bring your camera.

Wednesday. December 20th is the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be an 18-wheel Coca-Cola Truck that lights up and plays Christmas music, the Coke Polar Bear, the Grinch, and more for free.

For more information on Christmas at the Biedenharn, visit the Biedenharn Museum and Garden’s website.

