Aaron’s Aces: Braxton Patterson

Union takes on St. James on Friday at 3:00 P.M for the non-select division III state championship
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Competing in state championship games is nothing new to the Union Farmers as this is their 4th straight appearance to the state finals. A big reason the Farmers are returning to the Caesars Superdome is because of freshman Braxton Patterson. The freshman had a scoop and score on Jena’s opening drive to set the tone for the game. On the Giants’ final drive of the game, Braxton snagged the game winning interception to send Union back to the dome.

