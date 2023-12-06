Aaron’s Aces: Braxton Patterson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Competing in state championship games is nothing new to the Union Farmers as this is their 4th straight appearance to the state finals. A big reason the Farmers are returning to the Caesars Superdome is because of freshman Braxton Patterson. The freshman had a scoop and score on Jena’s opening drive to set the tone for the game. On the Giants’ final drive of the game, Braxton snagged the game winning interception to send Union back to the dome.

