Zoo Buddy: Baby Watusi!

Meet Winnie! She's a watusi calf at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Winnie! She’s a watusi calf born at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.

Her mom wasn’t able to take care of her, so zookeepers are bottle-feeding her until she’s older. Eventually, they hope to put her in the petting zoo so people can learn more about the watusi.

“These guys are actually native to Africa and were brought into the U.S. close to the 1930s when they were actually introduced to zoos,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “And then from there, it sparked into the cattle breeding association, so there’s a lot of people that own these guys now in the U.S.”

You can see more watusis on the train ride.

Their horns are very impressive and can grow to be eight feet wide!

“These guys are super heat tolerant and one of the reasons is because of the horns, there’s a very rich blood supply that goes through the horns, which are not hollow,” explains Taylor. “And that blood supply as it’s going through the horns it actually cools down when it hits the air basically through the horns, and then it circulates through the body and cools the animal down.”

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. December 16th is Jungle Bells from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. where you get free admission to the zoo thanks to Guerriero & Guerriero. They’ll have food trucks, vendors, and Santa Claus!

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

