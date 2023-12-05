Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order

A javelina stole a Happy Meal that was delivered to the front door of a home in Tucson.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News/Gray News) - A “hamburglaring” javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order outside a home near Tucson, Arizona.

The homeowner, who lives in Oro Valley, said she ordered a McDonald’s Happy Meal through the delivery service.

When she went to get the meal at her front door, it was already gone. That’s when she checked her Ring camera and caught the culprit.

Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.
Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.(13 News viewer)

She said the delivery was outside for less than three minutes before the javelina got ahold of it.

DoorDash did refund the order, but the homeowner was still out of her meal and toy.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Monroe police investigating Owl Street shooting
crime scene tape
Bastrop police investigating human remains found in woods
LSP said the crash happened on La.-594 near Radar Dr. on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 10 p.m.
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves Monroe man dead
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: A Stretch of Pleasant Weather, Then Weekend Storms

Latest News

Henry Hinkston
Another arrest made in connection to Vidalia false imprisonment investigation; 1 suspect still wanted
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Israel's expanded ground offensive, following the collapse of a weeklong cease-fire, is aimed...
IDF expands ground operations to all of Gaza
This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspect Jerrid Joseph...
Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA resident, prosecutors say