US 425 near Hibbler Street to close in Richland Parish

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development beginning on Monday, Dec. 11 US 425 northbound (N. Louisa Street) will be closed.

The closure is located immediately north of W. Hibbler Street. The closure is taking place to allow DOTD crews to repair a pipe that is located under the roadway.

LA DOTD said that vehicles will be detoured west on Hibbler Street, and north on the Southbound side of US 425 (Julie Street) which will be converted to two-way traffic.

The closure is expected to last for about a week.

Drivers should travel with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

