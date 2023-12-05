ULM names Bryant Vincent as new head football coach

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has named Bryant Vincent as the new head football coach.

ULM Director of Athletics, John Hartwell, made the announcement today.

“We are fired up to welcome Coach Bryant Vincent to our Warhawk family and lead ULM football,” Hartwell said. “Coach Vincent is bringing passion, positivity, and a proven plan to guide our football program to levels of success we have not seen since becoming an FBS program. He is a relationship guy, and that will resonate with our student-athletes, prospective recruits, his coaching staff, the University, Northeast Louisiana, and all of Warhawk Nation.”

Vincent will be introduced to the public at a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. inside The Terrace, located on the seventh floor of the ULM Library.

“I am beyond excited and honored to be the Head Football Coach at ULM,” said Vincent. “I am confident with the leadership and vision of President Dr. Ron Berry and Athletic Director John Hartwell that we will build a championship program. Now is the time for the Warhawk family to all come together as one.”

According to ULM’s press release, Vincent previously served as the Offensive Coordinator at the University of New Mexico during the 2023 season. Under Vincent’s offensive schemes, the Lobos earned national top-20 rankings in red zone offense and rushing offense.

Vincent’s hiring makes him the seventeenth head football coach in the university’s history.

KNOE will be at tomorrow’s press conference to bring you more coverage.

