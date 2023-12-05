Oak Grove High School wins 2023 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the entire regular season of high school football, spirit teams from all around northeast Louisiana decorated their local Johnny’s Pizza House to show off their school spirit. A lot of worthy nominations, so we left the voting to the KNOE viewers and they chose Oak Grove’s spirit team as the winner.
