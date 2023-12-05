Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Oak Grove High School wins 2023 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the entire regular season of high school football, spirit teams from all around northeast Louisiana decorated their local Johnny’s Pizza House to show off their school spirit. A lot of worthy nominations, so we left the voting to the KNOE viewers and they chose Oak Grove’s spirit team as the winner.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Bastrop police investigating human remains found in woods
Henry Hinkston
Another arrest made in connection to Vidalia false imprisonment investigation; 1 suspect still wanted
Bastrop Police Department in Louisiana
Bastrop police release photos of tattoos on human remains found
Crime scene tape
Monroe police investigating Owl Street shooting
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say

Latest News

The Carroll High School band has been invited to travel with Union Parish High School to the...
Carroll High School band invited to travel with Union Parish High School to dome
The Carroll High School band has been invited to travel with Union Parish High School to the...
Carroll High School band invited to travel with Union Parish High School to dome
Tigers and Golden Tornado face off in State Championship, while Eagles’ season ends.
Oak Grove and Haynesville will meet in the Dome after semifinal wins, and OCS falls victim to Southern Lab comeback
Panthers lose to Wildcats, 28-17.
Sterlington falls in semifinals to St. James, snapping 11-game winning streak