Monroe City School bus involved in crash

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is currently responding to a vehicle accident involving a Monroe City School bus and a Ford truck that happened this afternoon (Dec. 5).

The accident occurred at the intersection of Forsythe Avenue and Deborah Drive. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

