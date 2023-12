OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - According to Louisiana State Police, an 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 West near mile marker 105 shortly after noon (Dec. 5).

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There may be some traffic delays if you are traveling near that area.

This is all the information we have at this time.

