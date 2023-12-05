Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office to hold concealed carry classes

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the dates for their 2024 Concealed Carry Classes.

According to LPSO’s Facebook page, the class begins at 8 a.m. for first-time students. The class for recertification students starts at noon.

The class costs $100. Recertification costs $50.

The following is a list of course requirements:

Must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

Each student must have their own handgun, belt, and holster.

Must have a valid Louisiana Driver’s License or ID card.

Must have eye and ear protection.

Must bring a pen and notepad. A written test will be given for this class.

50 rounds of handgun ammo.

First-time students must arrive for class at 8 a.m. Recertification students must arrive at 12 p.m.

Must pay by cashier’s check or money order.

According to LPSO, attendees should be familiar with their handgun before taking the course.

The following is a list of the 2024 class dates:

January 20

February 24

March 23

May 18

July 13

September 21

November 9

The class will be an all-day event. Coffee, soft drinks, water, and snacks will be provided but attendees should still bring a sack lunch.

Gun and ammunition should be left inside the vehicle until attendees are instructed to retrieve them.

To register for the course, please contact Captain James Colvin at (318) 251-6413 or email him at jcolvin@lpsheriff.org.

