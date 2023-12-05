KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Quiet Through Friday, Thunderstorms To Follow

High pressure will keep our weather in check in the days ahead. Plan for another sunny day across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. A dry cold front slides through the region, ushering in cooler air for Wednesday. Highs rebound into the 50s. Temperatures start to warm back up on Thursday. After a dry workweek, thunderstorms arrive on Saturday. Some storms could become strong to severe. It is still several days out for specifics. Stay with us for updates. Behind the system, sunshine returns, and cooler air moves in.

Today: Continued sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tonight: Clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Cooler and sunny day. Temperatures top out in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs reach the middle 60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. It’s a much warmer day, with highs near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures reach the lower 70s.

Sunday: Sunshine returns with cooler temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 50s.

Monday: Sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.