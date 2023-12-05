KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: A Stretch of Pleasant Weather, Then Weekend Storms

It was a very pleasant weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures reached the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be pleasant and seasonal as well, with calm wind and temperatures down to the upper 30s. The weather will be pleasant much of this week, with plenty of sunshine expected. This begins to change on Friday when more clouds start to move into the region. By Saturday, there will be rain showers and likely strong storms moving across the region. This does clear by Sunday, when sunshine returns to the region. It stays sunny and cool into Monday. Enjoy!

Tonight, it will be clear and comfortable. Temperatures will lower to the upper 30s. Wind will be calm.

Tuesday will be a sunny day with pleasant conditions. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a cooler by sunny day. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s, a few degrees below normal.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s, near normal for this time of year.

Friday will bring a few more clouds and warmth. Temperatures will reach 70 degrees. There will be a limited chance for rain.

Saturday will bring rain showers and thunderstorms, some severe. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Sunday will bring sunshine and cooler conditions. Temperatures will reach into the mid 50s.

Monday will bring sunshine with seasonal conditions. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

