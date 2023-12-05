Advertise
Carroll High School band invited to travel with Union Parish High School to dome

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Carroll High School band has been invited to travel with Union Parish High School to the dome in New Orleans.

The news came after the Carroll band made a trip to Jena last week to help cheer on the Farmers. UPHS football coach Joe Spatafora and Carroll band director Desaree Player say this support is something that was needed between the two school districts. Player says people need to see two towns coming together to create magic.

Accommodations have been taken care of by Downs Law Firm, Origin Bank, and Jim Taylor Auto Group.

The band will accompany the Union Parish High School football team on Friday, Dec. 8.

