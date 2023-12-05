Bill Cassidy: Senate calls for southern border control

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Senator Bill Cassidy, republicans in the Senate are united in supporting the military aid package for Israel and other allies. However, they want something to be done about the southern border.

“I was told last night that border crossings of those captured or turned themselves in has gone from 9,000 a day to 10,000 a day,” said Cassidy. “The Biden Administration’s denial of this crisis has led to 8.3 million illegal crossings since Biden took office.”

Cassidy said that Republicans will not vote for an aid package that doesn’t include work to secure the border.

