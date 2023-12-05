Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Bill Cassidy: Senate calls for southern border control

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy(WAFB)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Senator Bill Cassidy, republicans in the Senate are united in supporting the military aid package for Israel and other allies. However, they want something to be done about the southern border.

“I was told last night that border crossings of those captured or turned themselves in has gone from 9,000 a day to 10,000 a day,” said Cassidy. “The Biden Administration’s denial of this crisis has led to 8.3 million illegal crossings since Biden took office.”

Cassidy said that Republicans will not vote for an aid package that doesn’t include work to secure the border.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Bastrop police investigating human remains found in woods
Henry Hinkston
Another arrest made in connection to Vidalia false imprisonment investigation; 1 suspect still wanted
Bastrop Police Department in Louisiana
Bastrop police release photos of tattoos on human remains found
Crime scene tape
Monroe police investigating Owl Street shooting
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say

Latest News

The remaining holds on four-star nominations by Tuberville will impact 'key senior leadership...
The Pentagon comments on holds of military nominations
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
FILE -- Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson walk the red carpet before the 145th running of the...
Baker Mayfield and wife announce pregnancy, expecting first baby
Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks on holds of military nominations: "I plan to move these promotions...
Sen. Chuck Schumer: "I plan to move these promotions as soon as possible."