Bastrop police release photos of tattoos on human remains found

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says the human remains found in a wooded area on Dec. 3 are that of a 5′00″-5′02″ tall African American woman with tattoos.

The tattoos identified on her body include one on her back just above the waistline in the word “Juicy” next to a pair of lips, an unreadable tattoo on the front of her right thigh, and a large tattoo of a snake on her left thigh that wraps around to her backside.

Bastrop PD says the initial autopsy does not show signs of foul play leading to the woman’s death, and toxicology test results are still pending. DNA from the remains were sent to a lab for processing.

Pictures of the tattoos were posted by BPD on Facebook in hopes someone can identify them. Anyone who recognizes the tattoos or suspect can contact BPD at (318)-281-1322 or call North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318)-388-CASH (2274).

