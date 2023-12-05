Advertise
Bastrop Fire partners with Vaughn Toyota for 9th annual toy drive

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Fire Department is partnering with Vaughn Toyota for its ninth annual toy drive. Today, Chelsea Allen and Chief Timmy Williams joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the event.

Allen says the toy drive provides toys for 100 less fortunate children each year. She says their goal this year is to provide each child with a bike.

If you would like to donate a toy, you can drop it off at Vaughn Toyota or Central Fire Station in Bastrop. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15, 2023. The toys will be handed out before students leave school for the Christmas holiday.

