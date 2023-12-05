Anytime Fitness Ruston raises money for victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Anytime Fitness of Ruston hosted a free self-defense class Saturday (Dec. 2) featuring West Point graduate Steve McKinney following the recent stabbings at Louisiana Tech.

Attendees were taught different self-defense protection methods to defend themselves.

“I just want to give back to the community. Like I said, any--any vulnerable group and it’s not just women who are attacked, men are attacked, children are attacked all the time, so anything we can do to make this world and this city safer for those who live here, we need to do,” said McKinney.

McKinney demonstrated how to defend yourself from an attacker.

“One of the most common attacks is someone choking you, so if you were to put both hands around my neck and attempt to choke me, what I would do was, raise this arm straight up, turn, crash down, center line of my body, come back with an elbow, bring you in, and kick with your knees, maybe hit you with another elbow, to incapacitate you,” said McKinney.

Dominique McKane, a survivor of the Louisiana Tech stabbings joined the class to advocate for others protecting themselves.

“I really wanted to show my support, I really appreciate just all the support and love I’ve been shown since this has happened to me, I just really appreciate it. It’s so important to just expand your horizon and learn where you can,” said McKane.

Anytime Fitness of Ruston hosted this event with McKinney to promote awareness and safety.

“Any point in time, you know, when we’re out and about it’s very important to be aware of your surroundings,” said Anytime Fitness of Ruston Owner, Nalicia Hummel. “He was able to allow us to understand our surroundings better - bring about awareness.”

Anytime Fitness raised nearly $700 in donations that will go to the Louisiana Tech victims.

White Label BJJ, a Brazilian jujutsu school owned by the McKane family hosts self-defense seminars monthly for free, the next one will be December 16.

For more information on how to donate to the victims contact Anytime Fitness of Ruston. For information on self-defense classes at White Label BJJ visit their Facebook page.

