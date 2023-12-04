KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: A Stretch of Pleasant Weather

Happy Monday! We have some pleasant weather in store for the workweek. Today will be jam-packed with sunshine and highs in the 60s. It will be breezy as well, with gusts up to 20 mph. A dry cold front moves through the area on Wednesday. It knocks highs down into the upper 50s. A warning trend begins Thursday. Temperatures climb into the middle 60s. By Friday, we’re in the lower 70s with an uptick in cloud cover. Showers and thunderstorms return to the region on Saturday. The weekend ends on a cooler note.

Today: Sunny with highs reaching the low to mid 60s. It’s a breezy day as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Continued sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Cooler and sunny day. Temperatures top out in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Patchy frost is possible early, then mostly sunny. Highs reach the middle 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds mixed. Much warmer, with highs topping out in the lower 70s. That’s well above average for this time of year.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the lower 70s.

Sunday: Sunshine returns, and it’s a cooler day. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

