Kiwanis 52nd Annual Christmas Parade

52nd annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade in West Monroe
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita held their annual Christmas parade Saturday Afternoon. Thousands of guests caught candy and goodies to bring in the holiday spirit.

“We have activities every weekend from now until Christmas and we just invite everyone to come--shop with our small businesses, we have over 80 businesses, and we have something for everyone in terms of fun activities and events for all ages.” said West Monroe Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells.

“I like the food trucks! That’s my favorite part.” said parade attendee Tegan Parker.

“The food trucks are great, and I love like the excitement, cause everyone’s just like so excited for Christmas and like I’m like a Christmas fiend so like it’s so much fun.” said parade attendee Maddie Flores.

Some may not have a tradition of coming to the parade but still enjoyed every moment.

“Definitely just hanging out and seeing all the parades, and my school was here so I got so see some of my friends and my teacher.” said parade attendee Raelyn Mangerchine.

The Christmas on the River festival wrapped up Saturday with fireworks on the Ouachita River.

