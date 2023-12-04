Farmerville woman asks for help taking care of 30+ homeless cats

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Union Parish woman has been taking care of over 30 stray cats and is asking for the public’s help, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

73-year-old Patsy Hull said that she can no longer afford to take care of the cats on her own. She hopes to get them spayed and neutered to help prevent overpopulation.

“I am trying to feed more than 30 stray cats that people have just left here because they no longer want them and dropped them off, or they moved away,” said Hull. “Dumping has become a big problem in this area. People are leaving cats by the dumpster, and someone even put a sack of kittens in a dumpster once. I spend at least $40 a week on dry food and really can’t afford it anymore. People tell me that if I quit feeding them, they’ll leave, but then they would die. I don’t like to see any human or animal go hungry.”

Union Humane Society gave Hull eight spay and neuter vouchers, however, Hull said that she’s unable to catch and transport the strays.

“I’m not physically able to keep transporting the cats to and from the vet,” she said. “In the meantime, the cats are multiplying faster than I can count.”

According to HSLA, pet overpopulation has become a big problem in Louisiana. Although some people help by fostering pets, Union Parish does not have an animal shelter to house stray pets.

Those wanting to help Hull feed or trap-neuter-release these cats can contact her at (318) 355-5467 or email her at pd0619@hotmail.com.

To donate visit the Humane Society’s website. Check and money orders can be mailed to the Humane Society of Louisiana, P.O. Box 74032, New Orleans, LA 70174 - in the memo space write “Union cats.”

