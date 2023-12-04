Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

BBB, state officials urge La. EBT cardholders to change pin numbers

The Better Business Bureau, along with other state officials, are urging EBT cardholders to change their PINs - all because of an act called “skimming.”
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau, along with other state officials, is urging EBT cardholders to change their PINs - all because of an act called “skimming.”

State officials like the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and the BBB of Northeast Louisiana are suggesting Louisiana EBT cardholders change their PINs immediately. This comes after the department received an alert about skimming devices at different retail locations across the state.

“Skimming is any time a card is run through a device and an extra device is placed over it. So, someone extra is getting the advantage of the card being run through a device,” said Jo Ann Deal, who’s the regional director of Region 4 - BBB of NELA.

They recommend cardholders change their card’s PIN once every month to protect their benefits, especially during this time of year.

“There’s been an epidemic of people stealing from the poor, so at this time of the year, we want to make sure that those who are receiving benefits do not have those benefits denied or delayed in any way,” said Deal.

EBT cardholders aren’t the only people who can fall victim to this type of fraud.

“Quite often in the past, we’ve had skimmers on gasoline pumps where people would go into a filling station and they would put their card in and pull it out. They did not realize that a scammer also got their information from their credit card or other cards they were using to purchase gas,” said Deal.

No stolen benefits of cardholders have been reported so far in the state, according to DCFS. State officials are also recommending EBT cardholders monitor card activity regularly and be alert of any unusual devices when making purchases.

THE DCFS website writes how you can immediately change your PIN:

Visit www.LifeInCheckEBT.com or call the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117 as soon as possible. Select a unique PIN that is not easily guessable, avoiding common patterns or personal information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Monroe police investigating Owl Street shooting
LSP said the crash happened on La.-594 near Radar Dr. on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 10 p.m.
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves Monroe man dead
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
crime scene tape
Bastrop police investigating human remains found in woods
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: A Stretch of Pleasant Weather, Then Weekend Storms

Latest News

KNOE's Charles Burkett profiles a food truck that will make you want to stop and enjoy some...
Feed Your Soul: Big MC's BBQ Truck
The Better Business Bureau, along with other state officials, are urging EBT cardholders to...
BBB Urges Louisiana EBT Cardholder to Change PIN Numbers
The Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed Gregory Moore,...
State Police Investigating Deadly Crash
Jayden Daniels
LSU QB Jayden Daniels named Heisman Trophy finalist