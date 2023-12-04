BBB, state officials urge La. EBT cardholders to change pin numbers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau, along with other state officials, is urging EBT cardholders to change their PINs - all because of an act called “skimming.”

State officials like the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and the BBB of Northeast Louisiana are suggesting Louisiana EBT cardholders change their PINs immediately. This comes after the department received an alert about skimming devices at different retail locations across the state.

“Skimming is any time a card is run through a device and an extra device is placed over it. So, someone extra is getting the advantage of the card being run through a device,” said Jo Ann Deal, who’s the regional director of Region 4 - BBB of NELA.

They recommend cardholders change their card’s PIN once every month to protect their benefits, especially during this time of year.

“There’s been an epidemic of people stealing from the poor, so at this time of the year, we want to make sure that those who are receiving benefits do not have those benefits denied or delayed in any way,” said Deal.

EBT cardholders aren’t the only people who can fall victim to this type of fraud.

“Quite often in the past, we’ve had skimmers on gasoline pumps where people would go into a filling station and they would put their card in and pull it out. They did not realize that a scammer also got their information from their credit card or other cards they were using to purchase gas,” said Deal.

No stolen benefits of cardholders have been reported so far in the state, according to DCFS. State officials are also recommending EBT cardholders monitor card activity regularly and be alert of any unusual devices when making purchases.

THE DCFS website writes how you can immediately change your PIN:

Visit www.LifeInCheckEBT.com or call the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117 as soon as possible. Select a unique PIN that is not easily guessable, avoiding common patterns or personal information.

