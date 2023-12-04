Advertise
BBB: Auto refinance postcards

With the holidays arriving people are looking for ways to save more money. This is usually when people start receiving car refinancing postcards in the mail.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With the holidays arriving people are looking for ways to save more money. This is usually when people start receiving car refinancing postcards in the mail. Today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about auto refinance postcards.

Deal says if you receive an auto refinance postcard in the mail you need to contact your lender, find out the rights you have in your state, and then see if you can refinance your loan. You can find a credible loan lender by searching online, taking your time, talking with someone you trust, and staying away from companies that promise to lower your payments.

She says if you see a scam in your area, you can report it to the BBB using the scam tracker on their website.

If you have questions about refinancing your auto loans, contact the BBB at (318)-387-4600.

