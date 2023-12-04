Advertise
Bastrop police investigating human remains found in woods

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Department says human remains were found on Dec. 3, 2023, in the woods. The remains were located south of White Ave. near the intersection with South Cox.

Police say they are not releasing any other information at this time as they are conducting the early stages of this investigation.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

