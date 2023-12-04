Advertise
Arrest made in violent shoplifting incident at Academy in Shreveport

Employees reportedly pepper sprayed by suspect
Fabia Goode, DOB: 7/16/2004
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has now been arrested in connection with a violent shoplifting incident at a store in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 30 around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call about an assault and battery at a store in the 200 block of E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That’s at the Academy Sports + Outdoors. Police say Fabia Goode, 19, was confronted by store employees while allegedly trying to steal items from the store.

When Goode was confronted, she reportedly used pepper spray on the employees, resulting in a violent altercation. Responding officers were able to take Goode into custody.

Goode is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of felony theft.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

