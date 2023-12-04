Arkansas art collector surprises Monroe artist with his 50-year-old paintings

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Arkansas art collector James Bennett donated his art collection of Monroe artist Don Cincone’s work to the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council. Bennett and Cincone met for the first time face-to-face last Wednesday (Nov. 29).

“My work has been distributed throughout this country and in many parts of the world,” Cincone said. “To meet a person who actually collected my work is indeed a joy.”

Bennett has been a fan of Cincone’s work since his early teenage years in the late 1960s.

Bennett’s decision to donate the works to the Arts Council came after a health scare. After finding where Cincone lives, he thought the NELA Arts Council was the perfect place to donate the works.

“When I was young, I thought about resale someday. When I became this old, I researched selling Cincone’s works, and I decided that was not the way to go.”

The NELA Arts Council plans to exhibit Cincone’s works at the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum.

