Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Arkansas art collector surprises Monroe artist with his 50-year-old paintings

Download the KNOE weather app using the QR code or find it in the app store by searching "KNOE Weather."
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Arkansas art collector James Bennett donated his art collection of Monroe artist Don Cincone’s work to the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council. Bennett and Cincone met for the first time face-to-face last Wednesday (Nov. 29).

“My work has been distributed throughout this country and in many parts of the world,” Cincone said. “To meet a person who actually collected my work is indeed a joy.”

Bennett has been a fan of Cincone’s work since his early teenage years in the late 1960s.

Bennett’s decision to donate the works to the Arts Council came after a health scare. After finding where Cincone lives, he thought the NELA Arts Council was the perfect place to donate the works.

“When I was young, I thought about resale someday. When I became this old, I researched selling Cincone’s works, and I decided that was not the way to go.”

The NELA Arts Council plans to exhibit Cincone’s works at the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Monroe police investigating Owl Street shooting
LSP said the crash happened on La.-594 near Radar Dr. on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 10 p.m.
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves Monroe man dead
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
crime scene tape
Bastrop police investigating human remains found in woods
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: A Stretch of Pleasant Weather

Latest News

According to Dr. Boffy, the EXCELL appeals process will now go into effect on Dec. 20 as...
BESE withdraws emergency ruling, says it will finalize appeal at end of year
Farmerville woman asks for help taking care of 30+ homeless cats
Fabia Goode, DOB: 7/16/2004
Arrest made in violent shoplifting incident at Academy in Shreveport
Henry Hinkston (left) and Dustin Wright (right) are wanted in connection to a false...
6 people arrested, 2 people wanted in connection to Vidalia false imprisonment investigation