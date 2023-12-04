6 people arrested, 2 people wanted in connection to Vidalia false imprisonment investigation

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Six people were arrested, and two others have warrants out for their arrest after a woman in Vidalia said she escaped a residence where she was being held against her will.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a woman who had obvious injuries and was asking for help at a Vidalia pharmacy on Dec. 1.

According to the victim, she was inside a residence when the suspects broke in, beat her, strangled her, covered her in Vic’s Vapor Rub, and sprayed her with pepper spray. The victim said she was then brought to a different residence where she was kept overnight against her will.

CPSO said the victim was able to identify the suspects involved. Search warrants were obtained for both of the residences the victim named during her statement, and all suspects were arrested but two, who now have arrest warrants.

The victim received medical care and is in a safe location, according to CPSO.

The following suspects were arrested:

Curtis Martin, 43, of Vidalia CHARGES: Home invasion, second-degree battery, false imprisonment, possession of schedule I and II CDS

Dakota Tolbert, 29, of Vidalia CHARGES: Home invasion, second-degree battery

Camelia Wilson, 42, of Vidalia CHARGES: Home invasion, second-degree battery

Ginger Keith, 42, of Ridgecrest CHARGES: Home invasion, second-degree battery

Jamarkus Colenburg, 24, of Clayton CHARGES: Home invasion, second-degree battery

Billie Jean Ryan, 25, of Vidalia CHARGES: Home invasion, second-degree battery, possession of schedule I and II CDS



The following suspects have warrants out for their arrest:

Henry Hinkston, 43, of Vidalia

Dustin Wright, 23, of Vidalia

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318)-336-5231, ext. 409. Tips can also be submitted using the CPSO mobile app or by calling 911.

